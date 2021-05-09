Atlas vs Tigres: Diego Cocca’s words after qualifying for the Liguilla

The Rojinegros del Atlas beat the UANL Tigres 1-0, with a score by Julio Furch, to thus become the first team to qualify for the Liguilla of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament via the Repechage.

After the game, Atlas manager Diego Cocca assured that this victory against Tigres was very important for the club, since they wanted to dedicate themselves to the fans and that they could have a joy.

“We gave the fans joy, which is what we want. Many people came, they transmitted their strength to us. And when that happens, things work or at least the margin of error is lowered,” declared Cocca.

“The message is clear and we have been repeating it for a long time. We want to continue growing, improving. Today the team knew how to play a Liguilla match. We still have to improve many things, but this is the way.”

“I have a very special affection for the club. It is the one that opened the doors to me in Mexico and I want to give it back a little of what it gave me. So the commitment is very great.”

