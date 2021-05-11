Atlas vs Puebla: Schedule and where to watch the MX Liguilla Quarterfinal match

The Red and Black of the Atlas receive The Puebla Strip this Wednesday, May 12 at 9:05 pm; Central Mexico time; at the Nemesio Díez Stadium to start his series of Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX. The game can be seen through the sign of TUDN and Channel 5 on Televisa and Azteca 7 on TV Azteca.

Puebla had a surprising championship in the regular phase of Guardianes 2021, a season that marked the debut of its coach, Nicolás Lacarmón, who left pleasant impressions, surprising locals and strangers in an exceptional relief after the departure of Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

Also read: Lele Pons shows off her tremendous curves while sunbathing

Puebla entered the Mexican Soccer League for the second consecutive time, although this time it managed to do so directly, something that had not happened for five years, because in the previous tournament (Apertura 2020), the poblanos agreed to the Fiesta Grande via Repechage.

For its part, Atlas confirmed its good tournament in the reclassification phase, facing the Tigres dela UANL, a team that despite having ‘worse numbers’ than the Rojinegros, was listed as a favorite to win the Repechage match.

It is the first Liguilla de los Rojinegros since the Clausura 2017, when they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals against Chivas de Guadalajara. On that occasion they won the first leg 1-0, but lost the return by the same score. Their position in the table (sixth), ended up condemning them.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content