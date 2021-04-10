Atlas vs León: Schedule and channels where to watch the match of Day 14

Los Rojinegros del Atlas receive La Fiera del Club León this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium, opening the Saturday card of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and which will be broadcast exclusively by the system by Afizzizados.

The Guadalajara team has an impressive streak in the last matches of the tournament, since they have added in their last eight games, numbers that have taken them out of the last place in the quotient table and have put them fully into the fight for a place in the Repechage .

Also read: Carolina Isaza poses as a goddess and shows off her curves in a golden string swimsuit

Despite its good run, the Atlas has not had so much dominance playing at home, since it registers 2 defeats, 1 draw and 4 victories (1 administrative), numbers that could improve in this tournament closing, where they host the Esmeraldas and Chivas on the penultimate day.

For its part, the León Club has come from less to more in the tournament, managing to string together 4 games without defeat, the last 3 with victory, results that have put it squarely in the Repechage zone, where it is eighth overall with 17 units, for what you need

step up to bid for one of the remaining tickets for the direct League and thus avoid an overload of matches on the Concachampions calendar.

In case of not achieving the direct classification, the Lion will have 2 months in a row playing two games a week, this if it manages to qualify for Quarters in the Concachampions and Repesca in the MX League.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Renato Ibarra

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: