Atlas vs Club Tigres: Assistant suffers a regrettable injury during the playoffs (VIDEO)

The standard bearer Pablo Hernandez He had a hard time suffering an injury in the first minutes of the match between the Rojinegros del Atlas and the Tigres de la UANL, in the action of the repechage round.

In minute 6, the referee walked sideways in an offensive play by the Guadalajara team and suddenly slipped in an area of ​​the band, leaving him in pain on the pitch.

Read also: Liga MX: Pachuca does not leave Chivas alone and issues warning with new video

After being treated by the medical staff of both clubs, assistant one Pablo Hernández could not continue and ended up exchanging functions with the fourth official Oscar Mejia, who will have his first experience as a flag bearer.

May the line judge recover soon #CompartimosLaEmocion https://t.co/HNqJUjbHUZ – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) May 9, 2021

The Rojinegros del Atlas and the Tigres de la UANL will define the fifth guest to the present league Closing tournament 2021 League MX, in the match corresponding to the reclassification round.

Read also: Club Tigres: Fans attack against the lineup of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti vs Atlas

⌚️ 6 ‘l Atlas FC 0-0 @TigresOficial Our flag slipped and they are attending to it. Hope all is well. # We Come Together ❤️ – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) May 9, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Atlas Tigres of the UANL