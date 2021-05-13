Atlas vs Club Puebla: Lineups for the first leg of the league in Liga MX

Los Rojinegros del Atlas and La Franja del Puebla will write the first 90 minutes of the tie, within the action of the Quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The Tapatío box of the coach Diego Cocca comes to the game after leaving behind in the reclassification phase the UANL Tigers and play for the first time in the league since the distant 2015 Apertura tournament.

While the poblano cadre of the strategist Nicolas Larcamón will enter into activity in the big party of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, by finishing among the best four in the general table in the regular role.

ALIGNMENTS

ATLAS

12 Camilo Vargas (P) 2 Hugo Nervo 5 Anderson Santamaría 15 Diego Barbosa 27 Jesús Angulo 20 Ían Torres 26 Aldo Rocha (C) 218 ​​Ángel Márquez 8 Renato Ibarra 18 Milton Caraglio 199 Jonathan Herrera

PUEBLA CLUB

1 Antony Silva (P) 4 George Corral 16 Juan Segovia 20 Maximiliano Araujo 25 Maximiliano Perg 6 Javier Salas (C) 12 Israel Reyes 23 Daniel Aguilar 26 Salvador Reyes 10 Christian Tabó 22 Omar Fernández

This is all together; our best advantage is by teaming up Always team with these 1️⃣1️⃣ Enfranjados who start the Liguilla dance in Jalisco! LET’S GO # PartidoAPartido WITH THE STRIPE, FUCK! pic.twitter.com/F3E9hR7cw1 – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) May 13, 2021

