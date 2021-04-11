Atlas vs Club León: Lineups of the match of day 14 of the Guardians Tournament 2021

The set of Guadalajara Atlas receive the Club Leon on this day 14, at the Jalisco stadium in search of continuing with its good step, in a duel for the fight for the league of this Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The team led by Argentine Diego Cocca, comes to this meeting in search of continuing to tie points that will keep them in the fight for tickets to the league and move them away from the relegation zone, in search of avoiding the financial fine.

For their part, those led by Ignacio Ambriz arrive in search of continuing to add triumphs, after linking 3 victories in a row, which have put them fully into the fight for one of the 4 direct places to the great Mexican soccer party.

The Panzas Verdes team is the favorite this match, after being the current champions of Mexican soccer and having a more complete squad than their rivals, but the Atlas team will try not to make things easy for them and take advantage of their home, to finish breaking the pools.

Atlas vs León lineups:

Atlas: C. Vargas (P), H. Nervo, A. Santamaría, D. Barbosa, J. Angulo, V. Malcorra. Í. Torres, A. Rocha (C), Á. Márquez, R. Ibarra and M. Caraglio.

Lion: R. Cota (P), G. Burón, A. Mosqueda, O. Rodríguez, P. Hernández, L. Montes (C), Y. Moreno, F. González, J. Campbell, J. Godínez and E. Gigliotti.

