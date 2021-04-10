Atlas vs Club León: Fans are warned about the “forbidden cry” in Jalisco

The Rojinegros del Atlas receive this Day 14 of the 2021 Closing Tournament to the Esmeraldas of the León Club in the second match of the Foxes with fans at the Jalisco Stadium, which was “warned” about the famous “forbidden” cry.

Before the start of the match between the Rojinegros and the Fiera, the local sound of the Jalisco Stadium indicated that the fans who make this cry when the rival goalkeeper makes his clearance, will be removed from the property immediately.

“Do not launch homophobic and / or discriminatory insults of any kind or you will be removed from the stadium,” was heard on the local sound.

Through their social networks, the Rojinegros also recommended to their fans not to commit any discriminatory act during the match, as both they and the team could be sanctioned.

When the pandemic had not yet started and the stadiums were working normally, the Liga MX implemented a protocol in which the fans were first warned through the local sound about not making this type of shouting.

If it was repeated, the match was stopped for a few moments and the fans were warned again. If it happened one more time, the players would have to leave the field of play and the duel could be over.

