Atlas vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the semifinals of the Liga MX Femenil

The semifinals of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil will start this Friday, May 14, with the visit of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara at Red and black from the Atlas, at the Jalisco Stadium, in a duel that you can enjoy through TVC Deportes at 5:00 pm.

El Rebaño Sagrado, led by Edgar “el Chore” Mejía, came second in the general table and eliminated the Diablas Rojas del Toluca in the quarterfinals to reach a semis where there will be Clásico Tapatío.

For their part, Fernando Samayoa’s Rojinegras finished one place below Chivas and eliminated Tuzas del Pachuca in the quarterfinals, to face Guadalajara for the first time in the final phase.

The team that manages to advance to the final will face the winner of the other series, where the Classic Regio will be played between Rayadas del Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL.

