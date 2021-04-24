Atlas vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 16 in Liga MX

The Rojinegros del Atlas will face the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío in the action of matchday 16 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021, to be held in the Jalisco stadium this Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, due to the signs of TUDN, Aztec TV Y Chivas TV.

The whole of the Academy directed by the Argentine coach Diego Cocca will seek to cut the streak of five consecutive games with defeat against the Rojiblancos, get closer to avoiding the economic fine of 120 million pesos in the quotient table and dream of going to the playoffs.

While the Sacred Flock of the Mexican strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich He wants to close the perfect week in the Clausura 2021 tournament, ensure his place in the reclassification and expand the paternity over the Rojinegros del Atlas.

In the last 12 editions of the Clásico Tapatío in the MX League, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara maintain dominance over the Zorros with a balance of nine wins, one draw and two victories for the Atlas, with 17 goals for the Rojiblancos and 10 annotations for the Red and black.

