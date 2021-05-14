Atlas vs Chivas: Possible lineups for the semifinals of Liga MX Femenil

This Friday, May 14, Red and black from the Atlas will visit at Chivas del Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, in the Liga MX Femenil.

El Rebaño Sagrado, led by Edgar “el Chore” Mejía, arrived at this stage after qualifying as second in the general table and defeating the Diablas Rojas del Toluca in the quarterfinals.

For their part, the Rojinegras, led by Fernando Samayoa, qualified in third position and eliminated the Tuzas del Pachuca in the quarterfinals, thus reaching a new edition of the Tapatío Classic in the MX Women’s League.

The possible alignments of Atlas vs Chivas in Liga MX Femenil

Atlas: Ana Paz (P), María Pérez, Alejandra Franco, Julissa Dávila, Zellyka Arce, Karen García, Joana Robles, Vanessa González, Ana García, Marcia García and Alison González.

Chivas: Blanca Félix, Jaqueline Rodríguez, Miriam García, Michelle González, Damaris Godínez, Miriam Castillo, Susan Bejarano, Anette Vázquez, Joseline Montoya, Carolina Jaramillo, Alicia Cervantes.

