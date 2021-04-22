Atlas vs Chivas: Milton Caraglio ‘warms the waters’ and upsets the fans before the Clásico Tapatío

Milton caraglio, striker for the Rojinegros del Atlas, ‘warmed the waters’ prior to the Tapatío Classic against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, by posting an emotional message on social networks.

Caraglio, dedicated a few words to all Atlas fans, assuring that they go with everything to win the Clásico Tapatío against Chivas, but at the same time they hope to enjoy it a lot.

“The # ClásicoTapatío is coming, we’re going to enjoy it and we’re going for the victory. @atlasfc #LateConFuria. ”, published Caraglio along with a couple of photos during the training of the Rojinegros.

After this message many fans were encouraged and asked Caraglio to score a goal in the match against Chivas, to sink them and not get their pass to the playoffs, but not only Atlas fans, but also Club América.

Milton Caraglio, in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Atlas, has scored only one goal in 15 games played, playing 80% of the total minutes.

Feed them as you have done before Tank – Patrick Serge Njoh Soko ⚫ (@evriwer) April 21, 2021

we go tank with everything against the bitches – ❦ (@ Tsurutuneado_2) April 21, 2021

