Atlas vs Chivas: Lineups for the first leg semifinals of Liga MX Femenil

The semifinals of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil start this Friday, May 14, with the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to the Rojinegras del Atlas, for one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío.

The Rojinegras del Atlas, led by Fernando Samayoa, classified the “big party” as third in the general table and eliminated the Tuzas del Pachuca in the quarterfinals, with a 5-1 aggregate.

For their part, Edgar “el Chore” Mejía’s Chivas qualified for the Liguilla after finishing second in the classification table and in the quarterfinals they beat the Diablas Rojas del Toluca, with a 4-0 aggregate score.

It should be remembered that the winning team of this key will be measured in the final of the Clausura 2021 to the winners of the semifinal between Tigres de la UANL and Las Rayadas del Monterrey.

The alignments of Atlas vs Chivas in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 first leg

Atlas: Ana Paz, María Pérez, Alejandra Franco, Julissa Dávila, Zellyka Arce, Karen García, Joana Robles, Vanessa González, Ana García, Marcia García and Alison González.

Chivas: Blanca Félix, Diana Rodríguez, Miriam García, Damaris Godínez, Miriam Castillo, Christina Jaramillo, Susan Bejarano, Michelle González, Joseline Montoya, Anette Vázquez, Alicia Cervantes

