Atlas vs Chivas: Guadalajara could ‘descend’ to the Rojinegros in the Clásico Tapatío

The Classic Tapatío this afternoon in the Jalisco Stadium will have plenty of ingredients to be a high-tension match between the two most important teams in Guadalajara, since both Chivas and Atlas are playing their ticket to Repechage, Plus the Foxes have the extra pressure of the Quotient table and administrative ‘descent’.

Although they will not lose the category, the fine and the relegation record are a shadow that haunts the Rojinegros del Atlas, who for this match will already know the result of Atlético San Luis in their match against Cruz Azul.

In the event of a victory for the Potosinos, the Atlas will come out with all the pressure on facing Chivas, since a defeat against the Flock would send them back to the last place in the Percentage Table, losing the category and the possibility of playing the Repechage.

Both teams urgently need a victory, as the draw would serve them little in their mathematical aspirations to achieve their goals at the end of the season.

Atlas adds 22 points in place 7 of the general table with a goal difference of +2, while Chivas has 19 units with a goal difference of -1 in place 10 of the table, making a win by difference 2 goals would put the Flock above the Rojinegros.

In the event that San Luis wins Cruz Azul and Atlas loses with Chivas, the Foxes will be last in the ratio table, however, the fight not to descend will be defined against the Rayos del Necaxa in the last match, against the hydrocalids 6 points will be at stake, as it is one of the games that was not played in the last Clausura 2020 and that were pending to be paid to the quotient table for this season.

Atlas has 100 points in 100 games with a ratio of 1.0000, while St. Louis has 64 points in 66 games for a percentage of 0.9697.

