Atlas vs Chivas: El Clásico Tapatío will have a duel in the narration between Televisa and TV Azteca

Day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX will have the celebration of Classic Tapatío between Atlas and the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, commitment that will get the attention due to the luxury narration that will have in the transmission that Televisa will have for TUDN, because the Chapultepec company will send to the ring Enrique ‘El Perro’ Bermúdez and Emilio Fernando Alonso, two heroes of sports narration in Mexico.

This 2021 marked the return of Don Emilio Fernando Alonso to the narration of the Liga MX matches, reaching the ranks of Televisa, after a stint at ESPN and a long career at TV Azteca, a company with which he will compete in this Tapatío Classic.

Along with El Perro Bermúdez, Emilio Fernando Alonso will compete for the best TV Azteca line-up; with Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Zague; Well, those of the Ajusco will have the opportunity to transmit the game of the Rojinegros by the signal of Azteca 7.

“It will be the first time that I narrate with Emilio Fernando Alonso, we have the classic tapatío Atlas vs Chivas and it will be a pleasure to do so, we both come from the same channel 58 school in Guadalajara,” published El Perro.

In addition to Bermúdez de la Serna and Emilio Fernando Alonso, TUDN will have the participation of Mafer Alonso; court reporter and daughter of Don Emilio; Marco Antonio Rodríguez, and Oswaldo Sánchez, former Atlas and Chivas player.

As a curious fact, both narrators are loyal fans of the colors of the Red and Black Atlas.

