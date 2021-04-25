Atlas vs Chivas: Clásico Tapatío ended with a fight in the stands

The Classic Tapatío It ended with a victory for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara over the Rojinegros del Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium, where unfortunately there were problems in the stands between both fans.

At the end of the match, fans of the Rojinegros and the Sagrado Rebaño clashed in the stands of the Coloso de la Calzada Independencia, for which the security elements had to intervene.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas cruelly mocks Atlas after winning the Clásico Tapatío

In addition, according to information from Álex Ramírez, there were also incidents outside the Jalisco Stadium, in a fight that ended with at least a dozen detainees from both clubs.

“At least a dozen detained at this time, due to a fight that took place in the Calle de Monte Carmelo. It was before the goal fell and @PoliciaGDL went into action to control the situation “

This is the second incident in the stands that occurs so far in Day 16 of Clausura 2021, after the fans of the UNAM Pumas set up the campaign in the stands of the Puebla stadium

At least a dozen detainees at this time, for a fight that was registered in the Calle de Monte Carmelo. It was before the goal fell and the @PoliciaGDL went into action to control the situation – É (@rams_alex) April 25, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content