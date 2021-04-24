Atlas vs Chivas: Álvaro Morales and his cruel prognosis against the Flock for the Clásico Tapatío

Alvaro Morales, ESPN presenter, assured prior to the Tapatío Classic between Chivas and Atlas on the Jalisco Stadium field, that there is nothing that makes him think that Guadalajara will beat the Rojinegros in the match on day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

Álvaro Morales indicated that his thinking is due to the fact that Atlas is surely, together with Santos Laguna, the team that best recovers the ball in high pressure and a middle block, so he does not see Chivas capable of matching that factor of the game.

“There is nothing in the world that makes me think that Chivas can win the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, especially because Atlas is one of the best teams, along with Santos Laguna, who are higher and faster to recover the ball.”, explained.

“This Atlas is different and Chivas with Vucetich has a hard time leaving, it has cost him everything and it would be necessary to see how he achieved the points, where those teams have not had their coaches on the bench.

It should be remembered that the Chivas reach the Clásico Tapatío in ninth place with 19 points, while the Atlas does it in seventh place with 22 units.

