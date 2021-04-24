Atlas vs Chivas: Alignments of the Clásico Tapatío del Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League continues this Saturday, April 24, with the visit of the Chivas del Guadalajara to the Rojinegros del Atlas, at the Jalisco Stadium, for a new edition of the Classic Tapatío.

The Sacred Flock arrives at this meeting with five consecutive victories over the Red and black on MX League, and one in the GNP Cup, so to win the Classic Tapatío would get for the first time in its history to spin 7 wins against the rival of the city.

Also read: Pumas UNAM shows its support for a reporter who was harassed by a fan

In the General Table, Diego Cocca’s Atlas arrives in a better position than Vucetich’s Chivas, since the Foxes are in position 7 with 22 points, while Guadalajara is in 10th place with 19 units.

In addition to risking pride and three points, this duel is also important for relegation, as a victory for Guadalajara would make things quite difficult for Atlas for the final date.

The alignments of the Classic Tapatío of the MX League

Atlas: C. Vargas, D. Barbosa, A. Santamaría, H. Nervo, J. Angulo, A. Rocha, Á. Marquez, Í. Torres, R. Ibarra, M. Caraglio, V. Malcorra.

Chivas: A. Rodríguez, M. Ponce, L. Olivas, G. Sepúlveda, J. Sánchez, J. Molina, J. Angulo, U. Antuna, I. Brizuela, A. Vega, JJ Macías.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: