Atlas vs Chivas: Ale Aldrete ‘heats up’ El Clásico Tapatío with red hot bikini

The popular journalist and fan of the Chivas, Ale Aldrete, warmed up the preview of the Tapatío Classic between Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas in the match of day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League that will be played on the Jalisco Stadium field with a burning photo on their social networks.

Ale Aldrete, on his official Instagram account, published a photograph where he can be seen with the Chivas shirt facing the sea with a sensual red swimsuit, pointing out that he hopes that the Flock will show who is in charge in the city of Guadalajara.

“We all know #guadalajara who owns it !!! Even I’m up to here, I know @chivas. ”, He published next to the photograph Ale Aldrete.

This publication already has almost 1000 likes and hundreds of comments praising their beauty and highlighting their love for the Chivas, where they hope they win the Tapatío Classic against the Atlas.

