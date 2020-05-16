Mexico City,- The tournament is already an adult, and at the start of day 11 of the eLigaMX, the Rojinegros del Atlas led by Brayton Vázquez hit first, thrashing those of Ciudad Juárez.

Luciano Acosta received a filtered pass in the area and before the border goalkeeper left, he defined low to send to the net, the minute 10 was played and it was the first goal for the foxes. The team led by Eder Borelli on the console recovered from the mental blow, advanced lines in search of a tie and managed to do so, at minute 34 the award came for the Juarenses, Mauro Fernández put the 1-1 with a powerful shot.

When it seemed that there would be no more fabric to cut in the initial part, Ignacio Jeraldino appeared to put the Jaliscienses ahead again, the attacker took advantage of a rebound inside the area and converted the 1-2.

In addition, Los rojinegros increased the scoreboard through Jesús Isijara, who pushed the round a few meters from the goal ten minutes from the end, when the clock showed 81 ‘of running time. Finally Ignacio Jeraldino put definitive figures, with a volley goal he put a bow on the Guadalajara victory, 1-4 is final.

