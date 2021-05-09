Atlas: The emotional message of Jesús Angulo after qualifying for the league

The Rojinegros del Atlas return to the league after six years after beating the Tigres de la UANL as local, within the action of the repechage round in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Defender Jesús Angulo has been present on social networks, addressing all the faithful fans of the Academy squad with an emotional dedication after advancing to the great celebration of Mexican soccer.

Also read: Pumas: MLS team wants to ‘steal’ Facundo Waller

“To have faith is to believe above any prognosis. God can do the miracle let us continue working as the family that we are, one step at a time,” he wrote next to an image of the party.

To have Faith is to believe above any prognosis God can do the miracle Let’s continue working as the family that we are, one step at a time. ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/daXeT3Vq91 – Jesus Angulo (@ jesusau98) May 9, 2021

It should be noted that the Rojinegros of the Atlas could see their faces before the Puebla Strip waves Eagles of America in the Quarterfinal round of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 tournament, seeking to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Read also: Liga MX: Gil Alcalá is an option to reinforce the Red Devils of Toluca