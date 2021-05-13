Atlas takes the first blow and takes the advantage against Club Puebla in the league (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Rojinegros del Atlas were superior in the first 90 minutes and prevailed by a score of 1-0 in local condition against the Strip of Puebla, in the first leg in the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

For now, the red-and-black box fulfilled in the first episode and pleased the 15,224 fans who attended the Jalisco Stadium. From the beginning, the Atlas took the initiative with the idea of ​​trying to solve early. However, the vertigo was so much that it printed that the best opportunity was lost at minute 7.

Read also: Toluca FC: Hernán Cristante highlighted the work of his team in the first leg vs Cruz Azul

Aldo Rocha won the ball on the right side, crossed, and Jairo torres he found an unbeatable option in which he only had to push, but he played badly and the ball went astray.

The next alternative was presented at minute 14, with a direct free kick from Renato Ibarra, who charged flawlessly, but unfortunately the ball passed only near the goalkeeper’s right post Antony silva.

But the intense rhythm of the Rojinegros was interrupted by the constant slipping of the players of both teams, because the court had previously been watered; what was mixed with the systematic fouls of Puebla to its adversaries.

Read also: Liga MX: David Faitelson considers that Cruz Azul was harmed against Toluca by arbitration

The situation would get more complex for La Franja when exiting the exchange Christian Tabó due to injury, but the goalscorer’s income Santiago Ormeño it did not represent any danger. Everything indicated that the storm would fall on the Atlas when Renato Ibarra left the change in the agony of the first half, but Brayan trejo he knew how to substitute it well.

Puebla did not offer anything different, and Atlas was in command of the game, so at 58 ‘, in a throw-in that became a series of rebounds and bad rejections from the visitors’ defense; Jeremy Marquez he put the ball in the area, and Torres anticipated the goalkeeper’s departure to send to the back and record the 1-0.

The scoreboard did not move any more, and now Atlas in the Vuelta in Cuauhtémoc next Saturday, must maintain its advantage without conceding a goal against, or extend it to be installed in the Semifinals.