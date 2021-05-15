Atlas: Renato Ibarra enters the call for the Rojinegros for the return vs Club Puebla

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have arrived in Puebla territory to define the series of the Quarterfinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor to the Puebla Strip, in the second leg.

After remaining in doubt until the last moments after going out in the first leg due to a muscle injury, winger Renato Ibarra was included in the coach’s call Diego Cocca for the definition of the tie.

ANNOUNCEMENT

GOALKEEPERS

1 José Hernández 12 Camilo Vargas

DEFENDERS

2 Martín Nervo 4 Javier Abella 5 Anderson Santamaría 13 Gaddi Aguirre 15 Diego Barbosa 16 Luis Reyes 22 Armando Escobar 24 Brayton Vázquez 27 Jesús Angulo

MIDFIELDERS

3 Pablo González 6 Edgar Zaldívar 7 Ignacio Malcorra 17 Brayan Garnica 19 Edyairth Ortega 20 Jairo Torres 26 Aldo Rocha 218 Jéremy Márquez

FRONT

8 Renato Ibarra 9 Julio César Furch 11 Javier Correa 18 Milton Caraglio 28 Brayan Trejo 199 Ozziel Herrera