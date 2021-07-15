Atlas presented their uniforms for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

Los Rojinegros del Atlas are preparing for the start of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Wednesday, July 14, they officially presented their home and away uniforms for this new campaign.

Through their social networks, the Foxes first presented their home jersey, which maintains the traditional red and black on the front of the shirt, while the opposite color (red / black) can be seen in the lower part of the sleeves. In addition, on the front of the shirt the phrase “Transformación 21-22” stands out, along with the outline of the Atlas shield.

“We do not forget our history, we carry it with pride, eager to transform it … This will be our new outfit @CharlyFutbol 21-22, it is still time to defend it with Fury, Fight and Honor.”

For its part, the visitor’s uniform is completely white, with red lines on one side and black on the other; in addition to the edge of the sleeve in these colors and a two-tone “V” neck, which completes the red and black sides.

“What better way to face the battles on the rival court, than with this beauty from @CharlyFutbol. YOU CAN ALREADY ACQUIRE IT ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD”

