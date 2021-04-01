Atlas: Milton Caraglio’s message that excites the fans before the game against Xolos

Los Rojinegros del Atlas are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League in local condition against the Xolos de Tijuana.

A few days after the game was held at the Jalisco stadium, forward Milton Caraglio was present on social networks by dedicating an emotional message to the fans of the Guadalajara team ahead of the match.

“Countdown #VolverAlJalisco @atlasfc,” he wrote.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the Academy as a whole did not wait, showing their excitement to see a game of their team from the stands.

To win, the formula is easy, few of us go to the rostrum but everyone’s encouragement !!! Let’s go champions! !! – Mo Town Fox (@ Atlista1951) April 1, 2021

Save yourself from not paying, a very difficult task. – Gabriel Hernández R (@ gabo270261) April 1, 2021