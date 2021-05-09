Atlas: Milton Caraglio’s message after advancing to the league in the Clausura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have become the fifth invited to the round of the Quarterfinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX leaving the UANL Tigres in the reclassification.

Forward Milton Caraglio has been present on social networks, dedicating the triumph of the Guadalajara team against the felines to all the fans of the Academy after qualifying for the league with an emotional message.

“Congratulations band to continue like this, together, until the end @atlasfc #LateConFuria,” he wrote next to an image of the match.

Congratulations band to continue like this, together, until the end ⚫ @atlasfc #LateConFuria pic.twitter.com/3PTbJbWCV4 – Milton Caraglio (@ Caragliom9) May 9, 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas are waiting for the rest of the results of the repechage round in the Clausura 2021 tournament, to meet their rival in the first round of the league in Liga MX.

In # 4tosDeFinal! @Atlasfc overcame his #Reclassification duel against Tigres and is already among the best 8 of the Tournament. Congratulations, red and black! # LigaBBVAMX ⚽ # Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/DBYlpThr6J – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 9, 2021

