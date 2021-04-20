Atlas: Milton Caraglio warns Chivas before the Tapatío Clásico

The Argentine footballer Milton caraglio of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, issued a warning to the team of the Chivas prior to the Tapatío Classic, within this day 16 of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is a classic of great passion, hopefully and I will be able to convert if I feel welcome. It is beautiful to turn into a classic. The classics are won, I hope I have to mark them again “, were the words of Milton Caraglio.

The South American striker spoke at a press conference this Tuesday in front of the media, where he made it clear that these classics are such important duels that it only matters to come out with victory.

Milton Caraglio stressed that it would be very good to be able to score a goal within the Clásico Tapatío, so he will go out with everything in search of scoring against Chivas again in his career.

