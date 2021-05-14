Atlas: Milton Caraglio ‘upsets’ the fans of the Rojinegros prior to the second leg vs Puebla

Football

Los Rojinegros del Atlas are 90 minutes away from securing their place in the semifinal round of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when they visit the Vuelta Strip in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

24 hours away for the closing of the tie in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, forward Milton Caraglio has done his thing on social networks, dedicating an emotional message to the loyal fans of the club.

“Already in Puebla. Tomorrow we are going for one more step #llegamosjuntos @atlasfc,” he wrote along with a photo upon arrival in Puebla.

Faced with this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of Guadalajara were immediate, showing their unconditional support for the Argentine attacker with the following messages.

