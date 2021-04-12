Atlas: Julio Furch’s message after his debut with Los Rojinegros vs Club León

Forward Julio César Furch stole the glances from the game of the Rojinegros del Atlas against the Esmeraldas de León, by adding his first minutes defending the colors of the Guadalajara team after his long wait for an injury.

24 hours after the defeat of the Academy as a whole against the Fiera, the Argentine attacker manifested himself on social networks by revealing his feelings after living his first minutes with the institution.

Read also: Liga MX: ‘Kikin’ Fonseca nominates Marc Crosa as Chivas DT after losing to Cruz Azul

“Happy for the debut to continue adding that better things are coming @charlymxoficial @atlasfc,” he wrote.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Julio Furch (@juliofurch)

Forward Julio César Furch entered in the 75th minute of the match between the Rojinegros del Atlas against the Esmeraldas de León, receiving the ovation of the fans who were present at the Jalisco stadium.

Read also: Liga MX: Rafa Márquez Lugo attacks against Club Tigres for the defeat against Club América

YOU WILL SEE ME FLY, IN THE CITY OF FURY … ️: https://t.co/GsZN5BdEdZ#LateConFuria ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xNP0lzo2nX – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) April 11, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Atlas Julio Furch Liga MX