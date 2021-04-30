Atlas Guadalajara travels to the Necaxa stadium to close the championship

04/30/2021 at 2:46 AM CEST

The Necaxa plays this Saturday at 2:30 his seventeenth match of the MX Clausura League against the Atlas Guadalajara in the Victoria Stadium.

The Necaxa He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day after having lost his last match against him Tijuana by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the 16 games played to date with a figure of 13 goals for and 24 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Atlas Guadalajara could not win at Chivas Guadalajara in his last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship. Before this match, the Atlas Guadalajara he had won in six of the 16 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season, with 15 goals for and 14 against.

As a local, the Necaxa he has won twice, he has been defeated twice and he has drawn three times in seven games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Atlas Guadalajara has a balance of two wins, two losses and three draws in seven games he has played so far, so the players of the Necaxa They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Necaxa, the numbers show six losses and three draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of five games in a row without losing against this rival in the Liga MX de Clausura. The last game they played on Necaxa and the Atlas Guadalajara in this tournament it took place in October 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the locals.

In reference to its position in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Atlas Guadalajara is ahead of the Necaxa with a difference of 11 points. At this time, the Necaxa it has 11 points and is in eighteenth position. On the other hand, the visitors have 22 points and occupy the eighth position in the tournament.