Atlas Guadalajara takes the lead in the first quarter-final tie after beating Puebla 1-0

05/13/2021 at 6:15 AM CEST

The Atlas Guadalajara took an important step to play the semifinal of the Liga MX de Clausura by defeating 1-0 at home at Puebla, this Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals. The Atlas Guadalajara I came from winning Necaxa in the previous phase of the Liga MX de Clausura; the Puebla, meanwhile, managed to prevail over Santos Laguna. With this result, the Puebla he will have to work hard in his stadium during the second leg if he wants to secure a ticket in the next round of the championship.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Atlas Guadalajara, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Ian Torres in the 60th minute, concluding the duel with a final score of 1-0.

The coach of the Atlas Guadalajara gave entrance to Christopher trejo, Victor malcorra, Juan Cesar Furch Y Edgar Zaldivar Valverde for Renato Ibarra, Jonathan Herrera, Ian Torres Y Milton caraglio, Meanwhile he Puebla gave the green light to Santiago Ormeño, Good diego, Daniel Alvarez Lopez placeholder image Y Amaury Escoto, which came to replace Christian tabo, Javier Salas, Maximiliano Araújo Y Omar fernandez.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Angel marquez, of Atlas Guadalajara and one to Javier Salas of Puebla.

On May 16 we will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the return match that will face both teams again at the stadium of the Puebla.