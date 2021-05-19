Atlas FC would already have the replacement of Camilo Vargas

Football

Given the possible departure of Camilo Vargas, who is wanted by teams such as the Eagles of America and the Rayados del Monterrey, the Rojinegros del Atlas would already have a possible substitute for the Colombian goalkeeper.

According to information from Jesús Bernal, one of the main candidates to take Camilo’s position within the Zorros is Álvaro Montero, a 26-year-old Colombian goalkeeper who plays for Deportes Tolima.

“Atlas already has Plan B in its sights. If Camilo Vargas leaves, Álvaro Montero could arrive. -Colombian -26 years old -Has been selected -He played Copa América 2019. -Participates in Deportes Tolima. “

So far in the 2021 campaign, Montero has played a total of 19 games, between the Dimayor League, the LBD Final Phase and the South American Cup, where he has registered 15 goals against and 10 games with a clean sheet.

