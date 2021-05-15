Atlas FC: Renato Ibarra is doubtful for the return of the quarterfinals vs Puebla

After taking a minimal advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinals, the Rojinegros del Atlas traveled to Puebla to try to sentence the series, and they did so with a Renato Ibarra that is still a doubt in the team of Diego Cocca.

According to reports from “El Informador”, Renato Ibarra made the trip with the rest of his teammates for the return of the quarterfinals but it would not be used from the beginning Cocca, since it is not 100%.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Call for Gerardo “Tata” Martino for the League of Nations

Ibarra had to go out of exchange in the first leg just in the first half, due to muscle discomfort. The Rojinegros did not publish the player’s medical report, so the severity of the Ecuadorian forward’s injury is unknown.

Ibarra would only be used by Diego Cocca in an “emergency”, as the Rojinegros come back with a 1-0 lead and it is not very necessary to present an offensive team.

With this score, Atlas will advance to the semi-finals with any draw or win, while the Strip needs to win the match by one goal or more. In the event that the Rojinegros score at Cuauhtémoc, Puebla must win by two goals difference (3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc.)

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: