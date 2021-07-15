in Football

Atlas FC fans praise the new jersey for Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas presented their new uniform for the start of the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, both home and away, which generated great joy and pleasure in their fans.

Atlas, through his official social networks, revealed what his new jersey will be for the 2021-2022 season in the MX League, which left good impressions on the red-and-black fans, although a small detail did not like too much.

“We do not forget our history, we carry it with pride, eager to transform it … This will be our new outfit @CharlyFutbol 21-22, it is still time to defend it with Fury, Fight and Honor.”, Published the ‘Zorros’ along with photos of both uniforms.

The Atlas home jersey maintains the traditional red and black on the front of the shirt, while the opposite color (red / black) is visible on the lower part of the sleeves.

In addition, the front of the shirt highlights the phrase “Transformation 21-22”, and that detail, the fans did not like too much.

