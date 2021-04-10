Atlas FC: Fans explode against Luis Enrique Santander for his arbitration against León

Los Rojinegros del Atlas faced this Day 14 the Fiera del Club León in the Jalisco Stadium in a duel of the utmost importance in the relegation table, as it is one of those considered “six-point”.

In a match like this one could not miss the controversy, as the whistling Luis Enrique Santander annulled what would have been the tying goal for the Rojinegros, by an alleged hand of Alto Rocha in a corner kick.

After a rebound, the ball ended up accidentally hitting the red and black captain’s hand, completely changing its direction so that Milton Caraglio finished off again and Jesús Angulo sent the ball to the back of the nets.

Because Santander had already annulled another Atlas goal in this same match, the fans threw themselves against him through social networks and the same Atlas account questioned the whistler’s work.

“I don’t want to be homophobic, but remove the PUTO from Santander” – @ _ capturee, 2021 – Hey Shorty! (@brilfuentes) April 10, 2021

Incredible that they put Santander with to whistle the Atlas.

Shameless – Alejandro Chan (@ Alejandro51) April 10, 2021

What a terrible feeling it gives Santander to call an atlas game. – Sports Pulse (@pulsodeportivor) April 10, 2021

You fuck your mother every time you breathe Santander – fernandoemilio19 (@ fernand56282368) April 10, 2021

I hate you Santander. I pricked the goat sucker. – Antonio G (@antwnzrr) April 10, 2021

Custom, what I’ve seen is incredible that that son of a bitch from Santander continues to whistle – Javier AR. (@ javier0051) April 10, 2021

