Atlas FC: Édgar Zaldívar highlighted the good moment the Rojinegros are going through

The Rojinegros del Atlas continue to add important units and for the first time they left the bottom of the Liga MX percentage table, a situation that had a positive impact on the entire squad.

At a press conference, Edgar zaldivar highlighted the change in attitude that the team had with the results that have been obtained, which motivate the Red and black to continue fighting to avoid the fine of 120 million pesos and to enter the Liguilla.

“You think about how we were and how we are right now and it’s a total joy. It is a plus that gives you to come back with more strength and desire to compete for a place “

Zaldívar stressed that, despite the fact that he could not help his teammates due to his injury, the change in attitude could be perceived from outside the field. In addition, he assured that the Rojinegros are here to fight for everything this season.

“Since I was injured I saw the team very well, I saw them closely in the preseason and I had that feeling that we were going to do very well. This team is there to fight great things, because there are good people and a lot of football quality “

