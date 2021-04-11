Atlas FC: Diego Cocca explodes against VAR after defeat against León

Los Rojinegros del Atlas fell on Date 14 to the Esmeraldas of the Club León, in a duel that was full of controversy due to two annotations canceled by the VAR for the Guadalajara team, in a match that was worth “double” for the percentage.

At a press conference, Diego Cocca, Atlas coach, exploded against VAR by ensuring that Milton Caraglio’s play was invalidated by a rather rigorous offside, which, for him, was badly marked.

“These things that I will never understand about the VAR when it was a legitimate goal for me that we could draw and emotionally with the push of the people to try to add three, it hurts you because they annulled you. Milton’s play is by two centimeters “

Cocca assured that this play would have completely changed the game for the Rojinegros as it gave them the momentary tie. However, they later ended up going down 2-0 to finish 3-1 down.

“I do not agree at all with the VAR, at all, because they annulled a goal that gave you the tie. If the half foot that they charged Milton out of place was not charged, we would be talking about something else “

