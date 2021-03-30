Atlas FC: Aldo Rocha thanked the red and black board for their trust since their arrival

Despite having only arrived this season as a reinforcement of the Rojinegros del Atlas, from Mazatlán FC, Aldo Rocha He became the captain of the Guadalajara team and thus thanked the management and the fans for their trust.

In an interview for the Liga MX, Aldo Rocha He assured that it is a very important weight to become captain when you just arrive at an institution, although he pointed out that with the support of the red and black board this burden was lightened.

“The truth is that I take it with great responsibility and motivation, it is not easy to get to a team and be captain. First of all, I also appreciate the confidence of the coaching staff and especially of the teammates, who have always supported me ”

Rocha also highlighted the support of the fans of the Foxes, which, since his arrival in the team, has “supported” him, so now he must respond to this affection with good performances and results on the field.

“People received me in a very good way from the beginning, since my hiring was announced. Little by little we try to reward everyone with good performances and above all with results “

