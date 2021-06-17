Atlas: Fans celebrate the arrival of Julián Quiñones as reinforcement

After weeks of rumors about their future in Liga MX, the Atlas Rojinegros have reported the arrival of forward Julián Quiñones as their first reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the Guadalajara team led by the Argentine coach Diego Cocca He announced that the 24-year-old Colombian attacker is his first signing for the 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the Academy fans did not wait, celebrating the arrival of forward Julián Quiñones to the Rojinegros del Atlas with the following messages.

Good incorporation, I have faith that here he will explode his entire level, come on, this tournament is our turn! ⚫ – Booky (@Bookyreborn) June 17, 2021

If in Atlas it resumes its level shown in Lobos Buap it will be an excellent element.

Best of luck – El Tio Gato (@ eddy_tigre22) June 17, 2021

Those are the players that atlas deserves 70 years and counting – EDU DE TIGRES (@ SoyEdu7) June 17, 2021

Welcome and success in El Rojinegro – El Canaca Rockjinegro ⚫⚽ (@ Rockjinegro8) June 17, 2021

Welcome Julian !!! – Gabriel Hernández R (@ gabo270261) June 17, 2021

Welcome Julian ⚫ – Dali Sosa (@SosaDali) June 17, 2021