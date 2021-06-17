in Football

Atlas: Fans celebrate the arrival of Julián Quiñones as reinforcement

After weeks of rumors about their future in Liga MX, the Atlas Rojinegros have reported the arrival of forward Julián Quiñones as their first reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the Guadalajara team led by the Argentine coach Diego Cocca He announced that the 24-year-old Colombian attacker is his first signing for the 2021-2022 season in Mexican soccer.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the Academy fans did not wait, celebrating the arrival of forward Julián Quiñones to the Rojinegros del Atlas with the following messages.

Another emotional evening is coming in Ecatepec

