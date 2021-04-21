Atlas: Edgar Zaldívar throws a dart against Chivas prior to the Clásico Tapatío

The Rojinegros del Atlas have started with the preparation training, to face a new edition of the Classic Tapatío receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the match corresponding to matchday 16 in Liga MX at present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference, midfielder Edgar Zaldívar lit up the match to be held at the Jalisco stadium with a special letter to the Sacred Flock, making it clear that they are the best quarry in the pearl of Guadalajara.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul squad will be vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to the game at the Concachampions

“For me always my answer is that our quarry is better. It is clear. Pressured because we do not come, it has nothing to do with it. If they feel pressure it is not our problem, we come motivated, focused on how beautiful the game is and how beautiful It would be to add three points and be closer to Liguilla, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican midfielder confessed that beyond the fact that he can eliminate any possibility of accessing the playoffs in the Clausura 2021 tournament to the Rojiblancos, they are focused on achieving victory yes or yes.

“I always play the Classics with a lot of love for colors. We are focused on adding the three points with the support of all our people,” he declared.

Read also: Liga MX: José Cardozo recognizes the rivalry in the duels between Toluca and America