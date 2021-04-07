Atlas: Édgar Zaldívar says he never thought about retirement after his injury

Football player Edgar Zaldívar of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, assured that he never thought about retirement after his serious injury suffered a torn ligament and a meniscus injury, in the past Guardians Tournament 2020.

You fight for your dreams and if you have to start again, it never crossed my mind that this was going to end. Time will tell but I will make him want to return to that great level “, were the words of Édgar Zaldívar.

The Mexican midfielder spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he made it clear that retiring from football never crossed his mind as he has always fought for his dreams even if he has to start from scratch.

Edgar Zaldívar’s injury occurred in a duel against León in the last tournament, being operated quickly and being out of circulation for more than 6 months, returning to the fields last matchday 13 against Xolos de Tijuana.

