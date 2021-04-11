Atlas: Edgar Zaldívar makes a great goal against Club León on his return to the courts (VIDEO)

After months of fighting in his recovery from the serious injury he suffered, midfielder Edgar Zaldívar returned to the fields in a big way in the game of the Rojinegros del Atlas against the Esmeraldas de León.

The Mexican midfielder entered in the 68th minute instead of Jairo torres and 12 minutes later, he cut the distance on the scoreboard with a long-distance goal that covered the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota for 2-1.

Despite the annotation, the Rojinegros del Atlas ended up falling at home by a score of 3-1 against the Esmeraldas de León and thus return the pressure on the issue of the quotient table in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

It should be noted that midfielder Edgar Zaldívar returned to the Mexican soccer fields with the Rojinegros del Atlas, after seriously injuring himself in a match against the Esmeraldas de León in the 2020 Apertura tournament.

