Atlas: Diego Cocca shows admiration for Ricardo Ferretti and Club Tigres prior to the playoff

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have begun their training sessions to face the game corresponding to the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the UANL Tigers.

In a press videoconference at the Club’s camp, coach Diego Cocca confessed to feeling respect and admiration for the outstanding career that coach Ricardo Ferretti has had on the Mexican soccer bench.

“Much respect, much admiration, working so many years in football is impressive, I think that 30 years ago he has not stopped working as a result of the success he has had,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that like the squad they are excited to achieve great things in the final phase of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League against a great rival such as the UANL Tigres.

“How can one not dream? I do not conceive football without dreaming, without daring to believe and grow. I have no doubt that my team will enter the field to dream and believe,” he declared.

The Rojinegros del Atlas will seek to enter the league for the first time since the Clausura 2015 tournament, while the UANL Tigres want to maintain the streak of 11 consecutive tournaments in the big party of Liga MX.