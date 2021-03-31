Atlas: Diego Cocca sees it as very motivating to be able to have an audience at the Jalisco stadium

Coach Diego Cocca of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, sees very motivating to have an audience at the Jalisco Stadium when Xolos from Tijuana, in actions of day 13 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcido recommends reinforcing El Tri with an Olympic champion

For me it is very motivating, more than ever we need your support, it is a plus that we need and we are sure that we will take advantage of it, “said Diego Cocca.

The Argentine technical director spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he made it clear that it is very motivating to have his fans in the stadium and this will benefit them in the search for the first places and get out of the relegation zone.

Read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

⚽ “We are fine, we free our heads, the team is fine, we had to lose the last game against an opponent who plays very well. We learned that we cannot be wrong against these types of rivals” ️ ️Diego Cocca, DT Club Atlas pic.twitter.com/YRcbqbIGZ9 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 30, 2021

Finally Diego Cocca stressed that this FIFA date will benefit them, after having a bad result against a tough rival such as Cruz Azul on date 12, losing a streak that had put him in the repechage zone.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content