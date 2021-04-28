Atlas: Diego Cocca reveals that Julio Furch would be out for the game vs Club Necaxa

The Rojinegros de Atlas are in the final part of the preparation training, to face the match corresponding to the 17th day of the MX League as a visitor against the Rayos del Necaxa in the present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference in the club’s den, coach Diego Cocca confessed that the forward Julius Caesar Furch He presents discomfort from the injury that marginalized him much of the contest and is doubtful to make the trip to Aguascalientes.

Read also: Liga MX: David Faitelson mourns the end of the Ricardo Ferretti era at Club Tigres

“He is making a very big effort, because if you tell me when it will be fine, fine, sure in the preseason, but today we need it,” he said.

Diego Cocca reveals that Julio Furch is not 100 percent after the injury. He trains sometimes with discomfort: “He is making a very big effort, because if you tell me when he will be fine, fine, sure in the preseason, but today we need him.” @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/5QckoaUYrW – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 28, 2021

Regarding the battle to avoid paying the 120 million pesos of the quotient table, the Argentine strategist affirmed that they are focused on achieving on their own merits to achieve the victory against the hydrocalids without worrying about what the Athletic San Luis in your game.

“We are convinced that if we give 100, we have a lot of chances to win, we don’t think anything other than that. No matter the result of Atlético San Luis, we deserve to close the tournament with a win.”

Read also: Club Tigres would arrive with six casualties due to injury to the duel against Chivas