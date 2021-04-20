Atlas: Diego Cocca questions the presence of Renato Ibarra for the Clásico tapatío vs Chivas

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have started their preparation training to face a new edition of the Classic Tapatío in Liga MX, receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on matchday 16 in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press video conference at the club’s camp, coach Diego Cocca revealed that the midfielder Renato Ibarra suffers a picture of muscular ailments, being the only doubt.

“Renato Ibarra has a muscular ailment, yesterday and today he trained separately, we are going to assess him to see if he is ready or not,” he declared.

In addition, the Argentine strategist confessed to knowing the importance of being able to add three against the archrival, revealing his motivation for the game against the Sacred Flock to be held in the Jalisco stadium.

“Playing a Clásico is motivating, we know what it means for our people, we are waiting for it with many and we are convinced that we will go out onto the field with a lot of positivity,” he said.

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will seek to cut the streak of five consecutive defeats against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Clásico Tapatío, within the action on matchday 16 in Liga MX in the Clausura 2021 tournament.