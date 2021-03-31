Atlas: Diego Cocca knows they need to be more forceful

The Argentinian Diego Cocca, coach of the Atlas Mexican, affirmed this Tuesday that his team needs to improve forcefulness in the area, if he wants to be a protagonist in the Clausura tournament.

“We need greater effectiveness, in the last games the team has generated many goal situations and it is difficult for us to finish them, to reflect them on the scoreboard,” he said.

Cocca’s Atlas ranks sixth in the Clausura with 18 points out of 36 possible, with five games won, three tied and four lost. Cocca accepted that his priority is to strengthen the winning mentality and the confidence to face the last leg of the tournament.

“It occupies me to continue generating confidence, the conviction not to lower my arms, to believe in our system and to go out from minute one to play our game”

Atlas lost his match on date 12 to Cruz Azul and broke a streak of eight consecutive games without losing. Cocca affirmed that his team will have a strong commitment next Saturday, when they will host the Xolos de Tijuana, at the resumption of the championship.

“Tijuana plays very well, has a lot of possession; the coach has a clear idea of ​​how to attack and how to find spaces, so we have to cut the playing circuits first and play our game”,