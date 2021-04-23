Atlas: Diego Cocca is leaving? Racing de Avellaneda wants to repatriate him

Without a doubt, one of the best things that have happened to the Atlas in recent years is the arrival of the Argentine strategist, Diego Cocca, who has put the red-black box to compete in the MX League.

It is almost a fact that Atlas will be in the playoffs to look for a ticket to the Liguilla, even, it can be put directly in case of winning its last two games and it is a combination of results.

However, his performances have not gone unnoticed in Argentine soccer, since, according to SanCadilla, in the pure style of Benedeto and Marcone, an Argentine club wants to destabilize the coach, it is about the

Racing de Avellaneda.

#RACING The interest on the part of La Academia for Diego Cocca is real. Víctor Blanco would like me to sit back on the Racing bench in the Cylinder. Lavallén is also interested in the president because it is cheap and in Racing they like it. pic.twitter.com/Fw7rvZJR39 – Franco Llambí (@Francollambi) April 21, 2021

Apparently, things are not going very well with Juan Antonio Pizzi, which is why he would be looking to repatriate Cocca, to whom he has directed them in two stages, relatively, with positive results.