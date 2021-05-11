Atlas: Diego Cocca highlights the quality of Milton Caraglio prior to the league: ‘He’s a leader’

Los Rojinegros del Atlas continue with their preparation training to face the first leg in the round of the Quarterfinals, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX against the Strip of Puebla.

In a press videoconference in the Guadalajara burrow, the coach Diego Cocca He affirmed that having Milton Caraglio on his roster has strengthened the team, despite the low goal productivity he has presented.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Toluca confirms the return of its fans in the game vs Cruz Azul in the league

“Milton Caraglio comes from a year without activity. He had no rhythm, but on the field he gives leadership, but people do not perceive it, there he gives us a lot. We are happy with him,” he said.

“Milton Caraglio comes from a year without activity. He had no rhythm, but on the field he gives leadership, but people do not perceive it, there he gives us a lot. We are happy with him” ️ ️Diego Cocca, DT Club Atlas pic.twitter.com/NyRYSk0PwW – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 11, 2021

Regarding his rival, the Argentine strategist stressed that facing the Puebla Strip already Nicolas Larcamón It will not be as easy as it seems and it will be seen within the field of play who is the best in 180 minutes.

“He is doing a very good job, Puebla has evolved, it is growing a lot. It will be a very interesting league,” he said.

Read also: Liga MX: Diego Cocca assures that it does not bother him that they place Puebla favorite against Atlas