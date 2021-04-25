Atlas: Diego Cocca describes the defeat against Chivas in the Clásico Tapatío as unfair

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have complicated the picture at the end of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when falling in local condition before Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in a new edition of the Classic Tapatío on matchday 16.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Diego Cocca described the result achieved against Rebaño Sagrado as unfair and was upset by the poor participation of the squad.

“I didn’t like how it worked. Football is sometimes ungrateful, neither Chivas beat Atlas nor Atlas beat Chivas. We have to keep improving but we still depend on ourselves, our goal remains clear and we have one more chance against Necaxa.”

Diego Cocca: “I didn’t like how it worked. Soccer is sometimes ungrateful, neither Chivas beat Atlas nor Atlas beat Chivas. We have to keep improving but we still depend on ourselves, our goal remains clear and we have one more chance against Necaxa.” pic.twitter.com/Vyn1VzFYoU – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 25, 2021

“In such a short and difficult game, whoever scored a goal won and Chivas did. But we have to turn the page and play the final that we are going to have against Necaxa,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that he is still aware that they have the pass to reclassification in their hands and avoid paying the hefty sum of 120 million pesos to be in the last position of the quotient table.

