Atlas defeats Tigres and is the first classified to the Liguilla (Summary, Video)

The Rojinegros del Atlas beat the UANL Tigres 1-0, with a score by Julio Furch, to thus become the first team to qualify for the Liguilla of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament via the Repechage.

From the first minutes, the team led by Diego Cocca looked more eager to go on the attack to find the match, while the Monterrey seemed to want to endure the result holding back.

A rather curious situation also arose in this match, as assistant referee Pablo Hernández suffered a knee injury in a break that occurred during his tour, for which he had to be replaced by the fourth official.

As the minutes passed in the first half, the Tigres managed to slow down the Rojinegros, to go at halftime with the score tied at zero.

For the second half, the Foxes again came out with the initiative and created danger in the face of Nahuel Guzmán, although they could not specify their options to attack.

It was until minute 79 when two players just off the bench ended up giving the victory to the Rojinegros. Ignacio Malcorra received the ball down the wing and sent a cross that pushed Julio Furch to the second post.

After the Atlas score, the Tigers went all out in search of a tie to send the game to penalties; However, Camilo Vargas dressed up as a hero and scored at least three goal plays down the stretch to give his team a pass to the Liguilla.

